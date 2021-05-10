UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Ensure Conducive Environment For Private Sector: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:31 PM

Govt committed to ensure conducive environment for private sector: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon active participation of the private sector in the country's development process and said the government was fully committed to provide conducive environment to it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon active participation of the private sector in the country's development process and said the government was fully committed to provide conducive environment to it.

Keeping in view public requirements, the private sector's participation was need of time, he added.

The prime minister chaired a meeting in which he was given a briefing over ongoing, completed and nearing completed different public-private partnership projects carried under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Imran Khan said the board of Investment was being fully activated to provide facilities to the foreign and local investors.

The prime minister was apprised that that work on about 50 different public-private partnership model development projects worth Rs 2,000 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was underway in different phases.

A total of 35 others were in the process of approval, it was further added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, relevant secretaries and senior officials. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and other provincial officers attended the meeting via videolink.

The meeting was informed that 14 other projects worth 978 billion rupees would get approval in the next three months. Whereas 18 projects costing 1016 billion rupees would be awarded in the year 2021-22.

It was further apprised that two important projects including Sialkot-Kharian Motorway and Sukkar-Hyderabad Motorway with a cost of Rs 233 billion had been approved by the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

Tender for Sialkot-Kharian Motorway had been floated whereas for Sukkar-Hyderabad project, the tender would be released in June.

The prime minister was apprised that six more projects worth 710 billion rupees would be approved by August in this year.

These projects in the public-private partnership models included communication, health, science and technology, social sector and other related sectors.

Under the PSDP plus strategy, conducive environment and other necessary assistance were being provided to ensure participation of the private sector.

Under the PSDP plus, 180 different venues had been identified with estimated worth of Rs 5.5 trillion, it was further added.

The prime minister directed Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial governments to submit progress details of Federal and provincial development projects, including the future development projects and their distribution on the basis of different areas.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Shaukat Tarin Motorway Progress June August Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

50 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

50 minutes ago

UAE sends plane carrying 37 metric tonnes of food ..

2 hours ago

Ramadan Nights 2021 concludes attracting over 50,0 ..

2 hours ago

One Person Hurt in Missile Strike on Israeli City ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.