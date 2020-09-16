UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Extend All Institutions, Reforms To District, Tehsil Level: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Govt committed to extend all institutions, reforms to district, tehsil level: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that provincial government has fulfilled another promise made with tribal people by extending rescue 1122 services to newly merged districts as 1100 rescue cadets trained for this purpose belong to merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that provincial government has fulfilled another promise made with tribal people by extending rescue 1122 services to newly merged districts as 1100 rescue cadets trained for this purpose belong to merged areas.

He said this while addressing the passing out ceremony of Rescue Cadets held at sports Complex, Charsadda. Provincial Minister for Law, Sultan Khan, Special Assistant to CM Arif Ahmad Zai, MPA Fazal Shakoor Khan, D.G Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad and other concerned high officials were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister stated that provincial government was fully committed to extend all institutions and reforms to district and tehsil level to facilitate public at their doorsteps.

The chief minister said that there were only two rescue stations each at Peshawar and Mardan prior PTI government, but now province had 90 rescue stations across the province adding that rescue stations in far flung areas of the province would also be made functional soon.

The chief minister felicitated the newly passed out cadets on their successful completion of necessary training and said that completion of merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was uphill task, but with keen interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and cooperation of stakeholders it became possible in a short span of time in a better manner.

Mahmood Khan clarified that 28000 Levies and Khasaddars Forces Personnel had been absorbed into regular police besides conduction of provincial assembly elections for merged districts. He added that, separate land settlement law had been enacted whereas mineral act was approved for newly merged districts.

The chief minister stated that Sehat Sahulat Program had already been extended to all merged districts whereas whole population of settled districts would benefit from the health insurance facilities by the January of next year.

The chief minister termed the extension of rescue services stations to merged areas a remarkable achievement of incumbent government.

While appreciating the performance of rescue 1122, the chief minister said that rescue cadets serve on frontline against any calamity. He said that PTI government had delivered and made significant achievements during first two years while it would continue to deliver for next three years.

Earlier, Mahmood Khan also distributed prizes amongst position holders of training competitions.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports FATA Provincial Assembly Mardan Charsadda January Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh govt to increase number of Women Complaint C ..

1 minute ago

Finland to Send Material Aid to Moria Migrant Camp ..

1 minute ago

8 bills smoothly sail through Joint Sitting of Par ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court accepts appeal of Haripur jail emplo ..

1 minute ago

UN Says Venezuela Government Responsible for Crime ..

6 minutes ago

'Breathing New Vitality Into Fragile Union:' von d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.