Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal

Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government was committed to hold next elections on time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government was committed to hold next elections on time.

The tenure of assemblies would be ended in mid of August and the next elections would be conducted in October or November this year, , he said while talking to a private television channel.

To a question about organizing elections with new data from the census, he said that most probably, the ECP will conduct the elections with the data of 2017.

He said holding elections in October with new data from the census is not possible, he said adding the prime minister had assured to hold the next elections without delay.

Pakistan needs reforms and for this, a five-year mandate government was necessary to achieve objectives, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal urged people to support the Pakistan Muslim League-N, in the next elections for strengthening political, and democratic system besides economic sector of Pakistan.