Govt Committed To Protect Children's Right : Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is very much committed about children's future and giving top priority to protect their rights

He was addressing a ceremony at Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) on the occasion of 'World Children's Day'. Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, SACM Hassan Khawar, CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed and others were also present.

The federal minister said that education, health and security were the basic rights of every child and responsibility of the state. He added that all political parties would have to play their due role for the betterment of destitute children of the society.

"We should pledge to ensure such Pakistan for our children where dreams and ambitions of every child find favorable environment" he said and added that children were future of the nation and it was in his notice that the bureau was making good arrangements for children's health and education. He said government was striving for the betterment of destitute children.

On the occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the all children of 12 years and above registered with the CPWB would be administered coronavirus vaccination on priority, adding that the Health department was eager to facilitate young children.

She appreciated CPWB chairperson for working on the education and skill development of the children. From 31st December, Sehat Sahulat Cards would be distributed to all 29.3 million families of Punjab, she said. Taking care of children requiring such support was a great service to the nation, she added.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM), spokesperson Punjab government Hassan Khawar said that provision of all basic facilities to the children must be ensured, adding that 'Insaaf Afternoon school Programme' accommodated 22,000 out-of-school children in the present setup of public schools.

Punjab government was ensuring the health of our future generation by setting up nine mother childcare hospitals in Punjab, he said. He expressed hope that this initiatives of the incumbent government would help produce Stephen Hawkings and Einsteins within our future generation.

Earlier, CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed briefed them about the bureau's initiatives for children's welfare, betterment and development projects. She also apprised them about the working and recent achievements of the bureau.

