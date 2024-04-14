Govt committed to providing complete religious freedom to people of all faiths living in country; Khawaja Asif

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Defense, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, has said the present government is committed to providing complete religious freedom to people of all faiths living in the country. He was talking to newsmen after participating in the Bhog ceremony in connection with the Besakhi festival at Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal on Sunday.

In his address, he expressed that the Sikh Marriage Act had been passed in 2018, and now it would be implemented soon after the approval of the provincial cabinet. He said that around six gurudwaras across the country would be open and handed over to the local Sikh community for the observance of rituals.

Earlier, speaking at the Bhog ceremony, Khawaja Asif said that the Pakistani people and government were proud to host the Sikh pilgrims on their holy land. "The present government believes in the freedom of the minority and would extend all its resources for the better preservation of their sacred places" he added.

The Sikh religion famous Baisakhi celebrations, to mark the advent of the order of the *Khalsa by 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji, were observed at Gurdwara Punja Sahib here today.

Around ten thousand Sikh yatrees—among them over 2400 Indians and others from other parts of the world, including Pakistan, India, Canada, and the United Kingdom participated in the festivities. Baisakhi processions called Nagar Keertan were taken out on the premises of Gurdwara Punja Sahib with traditional performances and religious rites.

The leader of the Indian Sikh contingent, Sardar Kulwant Singh, expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made for Sikh pilgrims in his address. In their speeches, representatives of various Sikh community organizations in different countries also lauded the Pakistani government's decision to open the Kartarpur corridor and thanked the Pakistani government for fulfilling their longstanding demand.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party leader Sardar Rawinder Singh told the media that special love for Pakistanis compelled them to visit the country again and again. “We are grateful to the Pakistani government, particularly the ETPB, for making arrangements for the protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan,” he added.

