Govt committed to supporting agriculture sector: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Punjab’s Wheat Support Programme 2025 has officially launched with an overwhelming response, over 8,500 applications were received on the first day through the dedicated online portal.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on price Control Salma Butt, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the program aims to financially support small-scale wheat farmers, providing Rs. 5,000 per acre to eligible applicants. Only farmers owning up to 12.5 acres of land are eligible to apply for this initiative, designed to strengthen the agricultural sector and ensure fair compensation for farmers.

Applications can be submitted online until May 15, 2025, via the official website: WSP2025.Punjab.gov.pk. For assistance, farmers may contact the helpline at 042-99030125.

Salma Butt emphasized that payments will be issued through pay orders after thorough verification of applications. She added that, in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, there will be no compromise on the financial protection of small farmers. The provincial government is committed to ensuring that wheat growers receive the best possible market rates for their crop.