Govt Committed To Weed Out Violence Against Women In Society: Minister

Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:34 PM

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) on Thursday organized a consultative meeting with stakeholders on the role of youth and implementation of existing laws to end violence against women and girls

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari chaired the consultative meeting while Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar was the chief guest. PWPA Chairperson Kaneez Fatima, elected representatives and youth leaders were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Social Welfare said highlighted various initiatives taken by the Punjab government to eliminate violence against women and gender-based discrimination.

Bukhari further said that islam provided rights to women fourteen hundred years ago but the society is not fully aware of teachings of Sharia and most people idealize western culture. He said violence against women, children and transgender was totally unacceptable.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar highlighted that the initiative to engage youth as ambassadors for social change, particularly to eliminate violence against women and girls, was the right step towards a positive change in society.

He urged that the youth to join "Kamyab Jawan Programme", which was launched with the aim to provide meaningful opportunities to them. "Unfortunately ratio of female applicants is low", regretted the SAPM.

To give youth a leading role in social issues concerning gender-based violence, PWPA appointed youth ambassadors from six districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujrat, Jhelum, Sialkot and Kasur. These members have been trained on positive social norms, advocacy and campaigning on ending gender-based violence, stated the release.

Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima highlighted the grassroots' level challenges, and said that the youth ambassadors would help women and girls hit by gender-based violence.

