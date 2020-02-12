Govt confronts with mafia: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was confronted with a mafia which was obstructing and impeding the government, not letting it perform properly for betterment of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was confronted with a mafia which was obstructing and impeding the government, not letting it perform properly for betterment of the people.

The prime minister was talking to ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) from Gujranwala, who called on him at the PM Office. Muhammad Ahmed Chatta from NA 79, Mian Tariq NA-80, Chaudhry Siddique Mahar NA-81, Ali Ashraf Mughal NA-82, Rana Nazir from NA- 83 and Rana Bilal Ijaz from NA-84 attended the meeting.

Overall situation of the country and people's problems and their development requirements came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister said the people, fed up with corruption and mafia, now considered PTI as their savior.

He said the PTI came into power in a difficult situation and it was presently confronted with mafia and inflation.

The prime minster said that despite the difficult situation the government was trying its level best to provide relief to people.

He said that In Sha Allah the people would get sufficient relief owing to government's efforts and various steps taken in that regard.

The delegation informed the prime minister about the problems of their Constituencies and development expenditures of the areas. They expressed full confidence over the steps being taken by the government against price-hike.

The prime minister assured them that their suggestions about development requirements of the areas would be considered.