Govt determined for solarization of Pakistan: Prime Minister

July 07, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed determination to utilize in every possible way the available resources for generating solar energy to save the precious foreign exchange reserves being spent on import of oil and gas for generation of expensive thermal power

He was talking to a delegation of China Three Gorges International (CTGI), Kohala Hydro Power Project and Karot Hydro Power Project led by Charge d' Affairs of Chinese embassy Pang Chunxue.

He said the government was determined for solarization of Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked CTGI for timely completion of Karot Hydro Power Project and provision of free electricity to Pakistan before the start of the commercial operation of the project.

He evinced keen interest in working with China for generating electricity through alternative sources of energy including hydel, solar and wind.

He asked the CTGI to present a comprehensive technical, financial and economic plan after Eid to generate at least 7000-8000 megawatts.

Later, CTGI delegation requested extension in the time for Letter of Support for securing investment from Sinosure China for the completion of the Kohala Hydropower Project.

The prime minister directed the relevant officials to issue new Letter of Support till July 20 and ordered them to remove all obstacles as soon as possible in completion of Kohala Hydro Power Project.

The member of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Zafaruddin Mehmood and officials concerned attended the meeting.

