Govt empowering farmers, strengthening agriculture sector on modern lines: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday said that the government was taking historic steps to strengthen agriculture sector on modern lines including digitalization of land records.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said government was focusing on farmers' welfare which will improve their net income and yielding positive results for overall traditional crop productions.

He said there was a great deal of potential to boost agriculture, livestock, dairy farming, fisheries and other allied sectors in the country but due to the negligence of the previous governments, the agriculture sector faced much, adding, there was need to work on high value crops.

He said the government has been taking practical measures under a strong strategy to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines.

Cheema said improved farm techniques, better agriculture practices were being promoted whereas land and water management issues were being addressed on priority.

Under a comprehensive action plan for addressing the food security issues Federal and Punjab government with collaborate for utilizing all available resources to modernize agricultural production and improve accessibility of the people to food, he added.

Replying a question, he said oil prices in Pakistan were cheaper than the rest of the region and the world.

He said the government was constantly engaged for revival of industries in the country, adding, every important industry including auto, textile due to efforts of present government were being flourished and revived.

Iqbal Cheema further emphasized that the country's future was linked with technology and revival of industrial sector and facilitation of small and medium enterprises are among government's priority areas.