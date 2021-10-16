UrduPoint.com

Govt Empowering Farmers, Strengthening Agriculture Sector On Modern Lines: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 03:35 PM

Govt empowering farmers, strengthening agriculture sector on modern lines: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday said that the government was taking historic steps to strengthen agriculture sector on modern lines including digitalization of land records

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on food security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Saturday said that the government was taking historic steps to strengthen agriculture sector on modern lines including digitalization of land records.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said government was focusing on farmers' welfare which will improve their net income and yielding positive results for overall traditional crop productions.

He said there was a great deal of potential to boost agriculture, livestock, dairy farming, fisheries and other allied sectors in the country but due to the negligence of the previous governments, the agriculture sector faced much, adding, there was need to work on high value crops.

He said the government has been taking practical measures under a strong strategy to develop the agriculture sector on modern lines.

Cheema said improved farm techniques, better agriculture practices were being promoted whereas land and water management issues were being addressed on priority.

Under a comprehensive action plan for addressing the food security issues Federal and Punjab government with collaborate for utilizing all available resources to modernize agricultural production and improve accessibility of the people to food, he added.

Replying a question, he said oil prices in Pakistan were cheaper than the rest of the region and the world.

He said the government was constantly engaged for revival of industries in the country, adding, every important industry including auto, textile due to efforts of present government were being flourished and revived.

Iqbal Cheema further emphasized that the country's future was linked with technology and revival of industrial sector and facilitation of small and medium enterprises are among government's priority areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Technology Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture Oil Jamshed Textile All Government Industry PTV

Recent Stories

Share of Russians With COVID-19 Immunity Up to 45% ..

Share of Russians With COVID-19 Immunity Up to 45% - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Man dies in Quetta road mishap

Man dies in Quetta road mishap

8 minutes ago
 Italy police arrest dealers of dormice, prized maf ..

Italy police arrest dealers of dormice, prized mafia dish

8 minutes ago
 Rich tribute paid to Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali ..

Rich tribute paid to Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on his 70th death anniver ..

8 minutes ago
 IUB Ahmadpur East campus to open new doors of oppo ..

IUB Ahmadpur East campus to open new doors of opportunities for Cholistan: VC

8 minutes ago
 UK Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Lawmaker Stabb ..

UK Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Lawmaker Stabbed to Death in Terrorist Attac ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.