'Govt Ensuring Availability Of Subsidized Flour At Fixed Rates'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 04:10 PM

'Govt ensuring availability of subsidized flour at fixed rates'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said on Saturday the Punjab government was ensuring the availability of subsidized flour in abundance at fixed rate in the district.

Addressing a meeting of district price control committee here, he said that samples of subsidized flour were being collected on daily basis, adding that Malhi and Amritsar Flour Mills-Saranwali and three godowns had been sealed after the rejection of their flour samples.

The DC said that 152 metric tonnes quota had been confiscated while a fine of Rs 3.5 million was imposed and 2 petrol pumps were also sealed due to incorrect scaling.

He directed the DO Industries to take action against petrol pumps and shopkeepers who were manipulating the measures.

The Deputy Commissioner told the fertilizer dealers present in the meeting that on their request, the Punjab government had abolished the supervisory role of administration on the sale of fertilizers.

He urged the fertilizer dealers to provide fertilizer to farmers at fixed rates.

Members of District Price Committee Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ch Naveed Ashraf, Rana Abdul Sattar Khan, former MPA TariqSubhani, Badar Chauhan, DO Industries Rashida Batool, officials of agriculture, foodand market committee and fertilizer dealers were also present in the meeting.

