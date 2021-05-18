UrduPoint.com
Govt Extending Full Support To AJK, Sindh For Corona Vaccine: Asad Umer

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Govt extending full support to AJK, Sindh for corona vaccine: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is extending full support to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Sindh regarding corona vaccine.

The leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party had failed to ensure the availability of vaccine in their respective areas of Sindh, he said in an interview with a private television channel. He further stated that people are facing trouble in different hospitals due to unavailability of corona vaccine. The PPP and PML-N leaders who ruled the country for long time could not succeed in fulfilling the basic needs of people, he lamented.

Appreciating the management of Center, he said the federal government has assisted AJK and Sindh and supplying vaccine dozes to meet needs of hospitals.

Replying to a question, Asad Umer said that maximum dozes had been procured by the efforts of Central government. He added that we have also purchased the vaccine for fulfilling requirement of the public sector hospitals.

The private sector, he said has imported vaccine of three types including AsteraZeneca and Sputnik. About complaints of AstraZeneca, he said it is better that people including male and female of less than forty years of age should prefer Sinopharm and Sputnik but above forty age people could use Oxford-AstraZeneca, he added.

