Govt Focuses On Working Class Needs: Dastgir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Wednesday that the government was committed to serving the working class.

Speaking to Pakistan Television news, he said that addressing inflation and unemployment remained the top priority for the government.

He highlighted the importance of enhancing investment both domestically and internationally to generate ample employment opportunities of high quality.

He mentioned the establishment of a Special Investment Facilitation Council aimed at attracting foreign investment to initiate new projects and foster job creation.

The government is dedicated to ensuring financial discipline and tackling inflation by curtailing development expenditures and debts while fostering economic growth, he added.

Recognizing the need for unconventional solutions, he stressed the importance of engaging with the business community through public representatives to broaden the tax base effectively.

He expressed confidence in the government's economic team's awareness and commitment to implementing these measures for sustainable economic progress.

