Govt framing National Maritime Policy for development of sector: SAPM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Maritime Affairs, Vice Admiral (r) Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, Wednesday, said that government was framing National Maritime Policy to develop the sector for realizing the growth potential and reap benefits of blue economy.

He was addressing as chief guest at Passing out Parade of 60th batch of Pakistan Marine academy (PMA). As many as 94 cadets graduated in disciplines of Nautical Sciences (48) and Marine Engineering (46).

The SAPM appreciated professional services of Pakistan Marine Academy for providing training in nautical and marine engineering fields as well as conducting compulsory seamanship training, certificate courses and post sea specialized courses.

Vice Admiral (retd) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao appreciated the positive role Pakistan Marine Academy is playing in the country's shipping industry and also felicitated the graduating cadets who were ready to induce themselves into much desired process of national building.

Terming cadets as the backbone of the blue economy he stated that you have chosen a profession that has immense importance nationally as well as internationally as marine transportation being the most economical and environment friendly medium occupied significance in global trade and nations who realized its importance became great powers.

Seafarers are backbone on this industry that offers opportunities of bright future to youth as it was expected that global requirement of seafarer officers in the industry would be around 90000 by 2026, he noted.

He urged the cadets that they will be the sailing ambassadors of Pakistan in the field of shipping across the world so they must excel while maintaining international standards and earn not only good name for the country but also contribute in development of national as well as global economy.

Referring to efforts for upgrading PMA into higher education institution in fields of Nautical Sciences and Marine Engineering, the SAPM said that government was formalizing National Maritime Policy and we are recommending to establish National University of Maritime Sciences and Technology and PMA would be a hub of the university.

He expressed hope that PMA in the near future would achieve global recognition as a preeminent Maritime Research and Development Institute.

He also congratulated Commodore Rizwan Ali Munnawar SI (M) Commandant PMA, Faculty and his staff for their hard work and dedication.

Commodore Rizwan Ali Munnawar in his inaugural address felicitated the graduating cadets and appreciated their endeavor during the two years of professional training.

He urged the cadets to continue their strive with same zeal and zest and keep themselves abreast with the latest trends of the shipping industry to develop career skills required for future career building.

Later, the chief guest distributed awards and medals to the high achievers in the passing out term. Commandant Medal was awarded to Cadet Muhammad Owais Khan while Cadet Syed Shah Maknoon was conferred with title of PNSC Dagger.

Cadet Muhammad Zohair Mehdi Naqvi achieved the Chief of Naval Staff Silver Medal, Cadet Syed Ahmed Raza received the Minister of Maritime Affairs Gold Medal while Cadet Muhammad Bilal got the Presidential Gold Medal.

In the Category of Cash Prizes GRG overall best Cadet cash prize Rs. 100,000 received by Cadet Muhammad Rehan Humayun and GRG Runner Up Cash Prize Rs. 50,000 won by Cadet Muhammad Bilal.

SSMA Arabian cash prizes for First Highest CGPA 100,000 won by Cadet Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Rehan Humayun and Second highest CGPA Cash Prize Rs. 50,000 received by Cadet Syed Ahmad Raza and Cadet Muhammad Zohair Mehdi Naqvi.

The smartly turned-out Cadets Marched past and all guests lauded their outstanding parade and raised from their seats when the National Standard flag crossed the rostrum.

The parade was attended by a large number of Armed forces and civil dignitaries apart from families of the passing out cadets.