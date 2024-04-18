Govt fully focused on development in underprivileged areas: Awais Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, stated that the provincial government is dedicated to developing and providing health and education facilities in underprivileged areas of the province.

Talking to a delegation of Saleh Putt taluka at his residence here on Thursday, he said that the government is taking crucial steps in this regard and the results of it would be visible soon.

The members of the delegation briefed the Governor regarding problems faced by the people of the area and called for their resolution.

Speaker Sindh said that the development of all backward districts is the joint responsibility of all stakeholders and they would have to play their due role in this regard. He assured the delegation that he would take up the matter relating to problems with the authorities concerned to ensure the availability of medical staff in hospitals and teachers in schools.