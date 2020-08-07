Govt internationalised Kashmir dispute: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said the incumbent government has internationalized Kashmir dispute.

Speaking in the joint session of the Parliament, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan became the voice of Kashmiri people and effectively presented the case of Kashmiris at all international forums including United Nations General Assembly.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir case in an effective manner at the United Nations General Assembly and exposed the real face of India before the comity of nations," he said adding the government of Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmiri people in their struggle to get freedom from the Indian occupation forces, he said.

The minister said, though India claimed that Kashmir was its internal matter but due to the efforts of Pakistan it had now become an international issue.

Murad Saeed said, due to the present government's effective policy, the Kashmir issue was discussed in the United Nations Security Council four times.

Terming Narendra Modi 'Hitler' of the new era, he said being a member of the terrorist organization RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), the Indian prime minister was pursuing the Hindutva mindset.

Criticizing the opposition, he said, only opposition parties and India had objection on the renaming a road as Srinagar Highway.

He said that whole nation including people of Azad Jammu Kashmir were protesting against Indian August 5 action but Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif were missing from the protest.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif refused to meet leaders of Kashmir during his visit to India.

Murad Saeed alleged that during Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi visit to Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government had removed the Kashmir House signboard.

He said, "Today all the Kashmiri leaders are appreciating the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Kashmir issue." About Financial Action Task Force (FATF) he said, all the opposition leaders, who wanted changes in the accountability law, had their cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The opposition said that it would allow legislation in the interest of Pakistan if corruption cases of less than Rs 1 billion were not taken up by NAB.

"The reality is that Pakistan is now in the grey list because of the loot and plunder of opposition parties," he remarked. He said the government was undertaking legislation to take Pakistan from the grey list to white list.

He claimed that opposition wanted to withdraw their cases of money laundering and TT in return for the support of FATF bill. He said that the opposition also expressed desire to start accountability after 1999.

Earlier chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto said, PPP founder late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had stated that Pakistan would fight for thousand years for Kashmir.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Illegally and unconstitutionally besieged Jammu and Kashmir which was also violation of Shimla Pact.

He said that final decision about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) would be made by the citizens of Kashmir through the right of plebiscite.

Bilawal Bhutto said the military siege of IIOJ&K would not diminish the aspirations of the people of the bleeding valley.

Bilawal reiterated the commitment of the PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and said, "I will never compromise on the Kashmir issue". The PPP continued to stand by the Kashmiri brethren, he added.

The PPP leader said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-driven Hindutva ideology of apartheid being pursued by the butcher of Muslims, Narendra Modi, would not succeed and the issue of Kashmir would only be resolved through a plebiscite.

He said the silence maintained by the international community over the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K had raised the concerns of human rights activists worldwide and urged that the world should wake up from slumber and force India to lift the military siege by allowing free exercise of Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The chairman said that his party will cooperate with government on legislation related to National Security, National Action Plan, terrorism, extremism and FATF.

"On the FATF and the National Action Plan, the PPP had always extended support and it wanted to back the government on these issues in future also," he added.