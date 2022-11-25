UrduPoint.com

Govt Notifies Gen Asim Munir As COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad As CJCSC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2022 | 11:03 AM

The development has taken place after President Alvi approved the appointment of General Asim Munir as new Chief of Army Staff and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2022) The Federal government on Friday notified the appointment of General Asim Munir as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and general Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).

The notification has also been carried now by the Gazette of Pakistan.

The incumbent CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza is due to retire on November 27 while COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will retire on November 29.

Earlier, President Alvi signed the summary of the Names sent to him by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The notification said, "In exercise of powers conferred by Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution read with Section 8A of Pakistan Army Act 1952, the president on the advice of the prime minister is pleased to approve the promotion of PA-25031 Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir to the rank of General with immediate effect and his appointment as Chief of the Army Staff for a period of three years with effect from 29th November 2022,".

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also confirmed that President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the summary for the appointment of new Army Chief and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The Defense Minister also said the President appointed Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chief of the Army Staff and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee respectively.

