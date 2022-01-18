Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

The federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal government on Tuesday notified transfer and posting of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Asad Rafi Chandna, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Planning Development & Special Initiatives Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Maritime Affairs Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Ms. Tasnim Bajwa (BS-18/Deputationist), Section Officer, Finance Division is repatriated to her parent department i.e. National Special education Centre for Hearing Impaired Children, Islamabad, Directorate General of Special Education under Human Rights Division, with Immediate effect.