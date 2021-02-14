UrduPoint.com
Govt Of Sindh Trying To Encroach KPT Land: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Govt of Sindh trying to encroach KPT land: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that under the cover of plantation, the government of Sindh was trying to encroach Karachi Port Trust (KPT) land, despite an order issued by Supreme Court in this regard.

In a tweet he said, "As usual GoS abusing its authority & acting as land grabbers".

"KPT has sent a legal notice to GoS & initiated contempt proceedings", the minister added.

More Stories From Pakistan

