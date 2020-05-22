Govt offers subsidy on PB Ropes to control pink bollworm attack on cotton

Punjab government is offering subsidy on provision of BP Ropes with an aim to control spread of pink boll-worm in cotton field

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidy on provision of BP Ropes with an aim to control spread of pink boll-worm in cotton field.

The facility of BP Ropes is being offered in cotton producing divisions including Bahawalpur, Multan, Shahiwal, Sargodha, and Faisalabad.

Rs 1000 acre will be given on BP Ropes, said assistant director Naveed Asmat Kohloon in a statement issued here.

The farmers having 50 acres or less than it, would be entitled to avail the facility.

The farmers will contact assistant director agriculture extension concerned for information and processing about the subsidy.

The officials of agriculture or revenue department will not avail this facility. The farmers can download forms www.ccri.gov.pk or www.mnfsr.gov.pk. Similarly, they can submit application form by June 15.