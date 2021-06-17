UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt, Opposition Agree To Ensure Smooth Conduct Of Parliamentary Proceeding

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Govt, opposition agree to ensure smooth conduct of parliamentary proceeding

The government and opposition on Thursday evolved consensus and decided to ensure smooth conduct of ongoing budget session in the Parliament that remained distributed during the last three days due to some unpleasant episodes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The government and opposition on Thursday evolved consensus and decided to ensure smooth conduct of ongoing budget session in the Parliament that remained distributed during the last three days due to some unpleasant episodes.

"It is a welcoming development that the government and opposition have reached on an agreement, and from now onward, the parliamentary proceeding will be carried out as per routine," Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told media along with Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak here at the Parliament House.

He said parliamentary teams of government and opposition held a detailed discussion over the unpleasant environment in the Parliament and admitted that it brought embarrassment for the House.

The minister said the meeting was of the view that there should not be such an environment that could affect functioning of the institutions.

Giving details of the meeting, he said the government team was led by Pervaiz Khattak, comprising Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, PTI Chief Whip Amir Dogar and he [Fawad] himself, while opposition team was consisted of PML-N's Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanvir, and PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shazia Marri.

The Information Minister said the meeting also proposed to form a parliamentary committee, comprising members from both treasury and opposition benches, that would be responsible for the conduct of their respective members in the House.

The meeting, he said, also agreed that no individual would be targeted and insulted during budget speeches of parliamentarians from the both treasury and opposition benches.

Till formation of the committee, he said, the leadership of parliamentary parties would ensure practicing parliamentary norms by their respective members in the National Assembly.

Fawad said the committee would also look into the possibilities of increasing the powers of the Speaker National Assembly.

He said the government team had requested the opposition to withdraw the no-confidence motion it submitted against Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, expressing optimism that there would be a positive response.

Answering a question, he said Pervaiz Khattak had chaired a Parliamentary Committee meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the government allies, during which 186 members had shown complete confidence in Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

"We [PTI] want a good environment in the Parliament," he said, adding the government believed in promoting supremacy of the Constitution and democratic norms in the country.

Replying to another question, Fawad said Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being developed in the country to ensure transparency and fast compilation of election results, adding the EVMs would also be used in elections of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA), Press Clubs and the Bar associations.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Information Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Budget Rana SanaUllah National University Media From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Prankster arrested for making videos by harassing ..

13 minutes ago

Petrol shop gutted, two injured

6 minutes ago

Two most wanted criminals killed in police encount ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Peskov Backs Mandatory Vaccinations for E ..

6 minutes ago

Austrian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Putin-Biden Agr ..

6 minutes ago

EU chief, on Covid recovery tour, backs Greek stim ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.