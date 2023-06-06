Govt paying special attention to improvement of infrastructure in industrial zones; Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday said the Sindh government was paying special attention to the improvement of the infrastructure of the industrial areas of the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday said the Sindh government was paying special attention to the improvement of the infrastructure of the industrial areas of the city.

He stated this while addressing the office bearers and members of the Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industries, according to a news release.

The commissioner said steps will be taken to improve the infrastructure of Bin Qasim Industrial Zone and provide civic amenities.

Iqbal Memon said measures will be taken to improve security, transport and traffic in the area, assistance will be provided to establish liaison with relevant institutions in order to remove obstacles in payment of taxes.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Irfan Salam and Association President Abdul Rasheed Jan Muhammad and others also spoke on the occasion.

President Abdul Rasheed Jan Muhammad gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner regarding the issues being faced by the members of the association.

He told the Commissioner that the Workers and staff associated with the industries of Bin Qasim zone were facing issues in transportation from different areas of the city to Port Qasim.

He mentioned that the security situation in the area required attention and a separate police station was also needed.

The association members also drew attention of the Commissioner to the need to complete the construction of Mehran Highway.

The commissioner said he will refer to the government in this regard, efforts will be made to remove the problems in transportation of the workers and staff associated with the industries of Bin Qasim zone.

He said the government will be approached to review the construction of Mehran Highway, Malir Expressway and the extension of People's bus service to Port Qasim.

Iqbal Memon said the Karachi administration will take measures to improve the traffic system and relevant local bodies would be contacted for provision of urban facilities in Bin Qasim Industrial Zone.

The Commissioner directed the Additional Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Hussain Rind present in the meeting to take steps in this regard.