Govt Plans To Establish Special Technology Zones: Mian Aslam Iqbal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal said that PTI government has planned to establish Special Technology Zones in order to promote Information Technology (IT) and enhance its exports.

Addressing the 35th Annual General Meeting of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here on Saturday night, the minister said that the government had provided business-friendly environment in addition to incentives and subsidies to the industrialists, exporters and business community which resulted out economic growth in the country. He said that today was the era of information technology. Therefore, the government will establish special technology zones in the country.

The present government also had set up special zones which not only promoted economic activities in the country but also fetched huge foreign investment for Pakistan. These zones also provided job opportunities to millions of unemployed workers of the country, he added. He said that the government was trying its best to fully implement the textile policy mentioned in the manifesto. In this connection, various steps had been taken to drag out textile sector from the crisis. He said that there was a time when looms were being sold. Now a policy was being formulated to improve cotton production in the country so that loom sector could be saved from total collapse.

He said that the PTI government started work on special economic zones. "We also promoted this idea at private sector level", he said, adding that Special Zone Authority was being formed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Draft of this authority was under discussion in the upper house (Senate) while it would start working after its approval.

Similarly, a special economic park was also being set up in Punjab in addition to forming a Steel Development Authority in this province, he added. He said that the government helped the SME sector at maximum extent especially during coronavirus. The small businessmen were facilitate with easy loans up to Rs.10 million, he said adding that the government issued 15 licenses for cement plants during this pandemic. The government also focused on promotion of the coal sector, he added.

Earlier, the provincial minister also visited Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) and inaugurated an incubation center there.

On this occasion, he said that female entrepreneurs would be provided space in special economic zones. They would be equipped with skills and provided opportunities to start their own businesses, he added.

