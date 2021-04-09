UrduPoint.com
Govt Sets Up Online Portal To Connect Job Seekers, Employers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The government has set up an online portal to facilitate the youth in exploring various employment opportunities available in the country, as well as, abroad.

The portal is meant to connect the job seekers with local and foreign employers at a common platform named as National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT), National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Nasir Khan told APP on Friday.

It also enabled both the job seekers and employers to interact with each other, he added.

He said at the forum, the youth could view featured and available jobs matching their skill sets, whereas the employers could also find the potential candidates meeting their requirements.

The ED said the portal was built as easy to use platform, where a job seeker could build his or her profile on modern styles that would eventually help them attract overseas and local employers including government and private sectors.

He said a job seeker could select a number of skill sets from built-in skills using Artificial Intelligence based matching features or search engines, adding the portal also allowed both the employers and the job seekers to share information to other social media hubs.

To a query, he said so far more than 100 companies and government departments were registered on the portal, while the number of job seekers was in thousands.

Nasir Khan said the NAVTTC would gradually expand the portal operations, expressing a hope that the number of registered employers and youth would go up in the future.

He said the portal was accessible at www.jobs.gov.pk.

