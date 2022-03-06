UrduPoint.com

Govt Spending Hefty Funds On Uplift Of NMDs: PM's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Govt spending hefty funds on uplift of NMDs: PM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource, Mohammad Ayub Afridi has said that the government is spending hefty funds on development and welfare related projects in the newly merged districts.

He expressed these views while talking to a jirga of the Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) of Sipah tribe, district Khyber and during a visit to Bara Dam on Sunday.

On this occasion, the TDPs of Sipah tribe of Tirah valley briefed him about the situation that emerged after their migration.

The Advisor assured that the government will fulfill all commitments made with tribesmen during merger of the tribal area into KP, saying a huge amount of Rs.

100 billion would be spent on development of the merged districts annually.

He said that TDPs would be provided assistance by the government as well as non-governmental organizations (NGOs). He said that heavy foreign debts obtained by the previous governments of PPP and PML-N have bankrupted the country. He said that the present government is getting loans to repay debts obtained by the past rulers.

Ayub Afridi said that after completion Bara Dam will generate 6 megawatt electricity and will also irrigate 42000 acres of agricultural land.

