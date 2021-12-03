UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Bold Steps To Protect All Legal Rights Of Differently-abled Persons: Speaker NA

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Govt taking bold steps to protect all legal rights of differently-abled persons: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that PTI-led government was taking bold steps to protect all legal rights of Persons with Disability (PWD) in Pakistan and under the passed new disability law it would bring this segment into mainstream.

He expressed these words in connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed across the globe including Pakistan on Friday.

He assured that the accessibility code for the disabled persons will be adopted in all the buildings of Pakistan for their ease in access and also paid homage to the parents of children with disabilities who bring up their children despite all difficulties.

He said the government will commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the Parliament House, today, adding, first time in history a "Special Committee on the Disabled and Handicapped" people was also formulated.

He said Persons with Disabilities day was being observed to raise awareness regarding the responsibilities towards the differently-abled persons and bring positive changes in their lives.

Speaker said new act would fulfill the last standing demand of persons with disabilities regarding their self-respect and dignity, equal opportunities, making education buildings accessible to them.

It also covers the rights of children with disabilities.

The accessibility of disabled to the buildings, parks and public places was a major issue though some directives have been issued by government to make the buildings accessible to them and also give priority to implement the disability quota, he added.

Facilitating the special people has been the priority of incumbent government and it is striving hard to provide equal access of education, jobs, businesses, health and other basic facilities to them, he mentioned.

Asad said the disabled children are not a burden on the society and they can be rehabilitated through proper education and attractive businesses opportunities.

He stressed that there is dire need to adopt a positive attitude towards special persons as they were not a burden but a means of earning blessings of Allah Almighty.

Qaiser said the proper lookafter of special children was the collective responsibility of the society, adding, they are a vital part of the society adding that the government first time was seriously focused on expanding the social safety net for the disabled persons.

He also appealed the media platforms to run special campaign in support of special persons to be courageous and play their effective role towards economic progress of the country.

