Govt Taking Concrete Steps For Welfare Of Workers: Says Balochistan CM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Govt taking concrete steps for welfare of workers: says Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the Balochistan government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of the workers.

In his message on the occasion of Labor Day, he said that first May is a day of recognition of the rights, honor and sacrifices of workers, this day reminds us that a prosperous and developed society could be established only when the working class is given respect, protection and equal opportunities.

He said that the ongoing steps for the welfare of the workers and their children in the province are yielding positive results saying that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, it has been possible that the children of workers are being given opportunities to study in the country's higher educational institutions and today a child of a worker is studying in the same institution, where the child of a respected person studies, which is a practical example of equality and justice.

The Chief Minister said that the current government is ensuring the provision of employment, health, education and social security for the working class, we, as a nation, have to work collectively to protect the rights of these workers and solve their problems. He paid tribute to all the workers and said that thanks to their hard work day and night, Balochistan and Pakistan are being progressed.

