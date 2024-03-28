Open Menu

Govt. Taking Every Possible Step To Increase IT Exports, FDI: Shaza

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Govt. taking every possible step to increase IT exports, FDI: Shaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Thursday said that the present government was diligently pursuing measures to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and boost IT exports.

During a discussion with a high-level delegation from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), led by its Chairman, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Shaza Fatima highlighted the critical role of the IT industry, particularly in providing international-level training to youth and creating employment opportunities for them.

The Chairman P@SHA extended congratulations to Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja for assuming the office.

The minister said that Pakistan's IT professionals can serve as the premier choice for international companies and urged P@SHA to assist in bridging the demand-supply gap of IT professionals.

Zohaib Khan reaffirmed P@SHA's commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of IT for the economic stability of the country. He commended Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, for her dedicated efforts in promoting the IT industry.

