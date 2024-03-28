Govt. Taking Every Possible Step To Increase IT Exports, FDI: Shaza
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Thursday said that the present government was diligently pursuing measures to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and boost IT exports.
During a discussion with a high-level delegation from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), led by its Chairman, Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Shaza Fatima highlighted the critical role of the IT industry, particularly in providing international-level training to youth and creating employment opportunities for them.
The Chairman P@SHA extended congratulations to Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima Khawaja for assuming the office.
The minister said that Pakistan's IT professionals can serve as the premier choice for international companies and urged P@SHA to assist in bridging the demand-supply gap of IT professionals.
Zohaib Khan reaffirmed P@SHA's commitment to collaborating with the Ministry of IT for the economic stability of the country. He commended Minister of State for IT, Shaza Fatima, for her dedicated efforts in promoting the IT industry.
Recent Stories
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on Khawaja Ghulam Farid's philanthropy held at IUB6 minutes ago
-
Restaurants, wedding halls to pay fixed sale tax on services: Advisor Finance KP6 minutes ago
-
17 arrested for profiteering in Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
Kashmir will soon be freed from Indian yoke; says APHC6 minutes ago
-
DC for ensuring cleaning of drainage during rainy spells6 minutes ago
-
One died, four injured as passenger van skids off road7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist attack7 minutes ago
-
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verdicts9 minutes ago
-
Quintuplets born in Faisalabad26 minutes ago
-
HESCO cracks down on electricity theft: 339 connections apprehended26 minutes ago
-
TTP’s use of US weapons against Pakistan question mark on Afghan govt’s commitment26 minutes ago
-
DC visits localities to inspect SWMC working37 minutes ago