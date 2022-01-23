Govt to complete five years tenure: Governor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Saturday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure as the people had given their mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said he had made hard struggle for the PTI as it was a democratic party in which every member of the party could express their opinion before the leadership without any fear.

The governor said the government was well aware about inflation as it was making efforts to overcome on it, adding inflation had mad a global phenomenon due to Covid-19.

Replying to a question, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was doing work efficiently as the survey of Institute of Public Opinion Research (IPOR) was the evident proof regarding his performance.