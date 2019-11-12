Govt to construct 150 science clubs in schools: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash Tuesday while highlighting the importance of information technology said government would construct more than 150 science clubs in government schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash Tuesday while highlighting the importance of information technology said government would construct more than 150 science clubs in government schools.

Addressing a ceremony to mark Science Day held at Govt. Girls High School Gulbahar here, he said that present era is the era of science and IT and every department could improve its performance by adopting digitization. He said Department of Science and Information Technology was utilizing all available resource for introducing digitization in all governments' departments.

The government has taken concrete steps for promotion of information technology and from schools to universities level male and female students were being given training on various features of digitization which has borne far reaching results .

Kamran Bangash said the main objective behind establishment of 156 science clubs in government's school was to provide a suitable environment to students for holding scientific research.

Lauding the efforts of KP Department of Science and Information Technology, he said celebration of Science Day on government level was a proof that provincial IT team was dynamic and active. He also gave Rs50,000 to Principal of the school for holding the Science Day.

CM Advisor was accompanied by Director General S&IT Khalid Khan visited IT stall and handed over Guide Book to school's administration.