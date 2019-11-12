UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Construct 150 Science Clubs In Schools: Kamran Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:44 PM

Govt to construct 150 science clubs in schools: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash Tuesday while highlighting the importance of information technology said government would construct more than 150 science clubs in government schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash Tuesday while highlighting the importance of information technology said government would construct more than 150 science clubs in government schools.

Addressing a ceremony to mark Science Day held at Govt. Girls High School Gulbahar here, he said that present era is the era of science and IT and every department could improve its performance by adopting digitization. He said Department of Science and Information Technology was utilizing all available resource for introducing digitization in all governments' departments.

The government has taken concrete steps for promotion of information technology and from schools to universities level male and female students were being given training on various features of digitization which has borne far reaching results .

Kamran Bangash said the main objective behind establishment of 156 science clubs in government's school was to provide a suitable environment to students for holding scientific research.

Lauding the efforts of KP Department of Science and Information Technology, he said celebration of Science Day on government level was a proof that provincial IT team was dynamic and active. He also gave Rs50,000 to Principal of the school for holding the Science Day.

CM Advisor was accompanied by Director General S&IT Khalid Khan visited IT stall and handed over Guide Book to school's administration.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Guide Male All From Government

Recent Stories

A soulful rendition of “Lab Pe Aati Hai” by Al ..

15 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

8 minutes ago

Syria ready to facilitate presence of Iranian firm ..

8 minutes ago

IDF Intercepts 20 Rockets Fired in Retaliation for ..

3 minutes ago

Brazil launches program to boost employment among ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Rejects Proposal on Making Access to Inter ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.