Govt to construct Quran Complex in Islamabad: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government was planning to construct Quran Complex in Federal capital for preserving old copies of the holy Quran.

Talking to media after attending an exhibition of ancient manuscript of the holy Quran, he said the ministry will ensure the error free re publication of the holy Quran by recycling the worn pages of the Quran in a systematic way.

He said ban has already been imposed on the publication of holy Quran on inferior quality papers.

Holy Quran could only be published on superior quality papers of standard weight, he said.

Responding to a question, he said the issue of Hindu temple construction in Islamabad has already been referred to Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and government will implement CII's advise in this regard. Certain Ulema had objected on the construction of temple with public money. CII will answer the question whether the temple could be constructed with public money or not?