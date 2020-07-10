UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Construct Quran Complex In Islamabad: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 08:48 PM

Govt to construct Quran Complex in Islamabad: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government was planning to construct Quran Complex in federal capital for preserving old copies of the holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the government was planning to construct Quran Complex in Federal capital for preserving old copies of the holy Quran.

Talking to media after attending an exhibition of ancient manuscript of the holy Quran, he said the ministry will ensure the error free re publication of the holy Quran by recycling the worn pages of the Quran in a systematic way.

He said ban has already been imposed on the publication of holy Quran on inferior quality papers.

Holy Quran could only be published on superior quality papers of standard weight, he said.

Responding to a question, he said the issue of Hindu temple construction in Islamabad has already been referred to Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and government will implement CII's advise in this regard. Certain Ulema had objected on the construction of temple with public money. CII will answer the question whether the temple could be constructed with public money or not?

Related Topics

Islamabad Temple Superior Money Media Government Weight CII

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

36 minutes ago

Completion of CPEC to change fate of entire region ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University's online workshops fo ..

2 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill condoles with family of late Dr Faisa ..

2 minutes ago

EU chief makes bid to break recovery fund deadlock ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.