Govt to continue crack down against sugar mafia: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairperson of Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shahryar Khan Afridi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue crack down against all mafia including sugar.

The culprits behind sugar crisis would be given punishment as per law of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Raiwand property, he said Sharif family should provide documents and solid evidence of "Jati Umra" covering hundreds of Kanal land. He said Sharif family should also present record of Raiwand property before the courts. To a question about Jehangir Tareen's role in the ruling party, he said that Jehangir Tareen would face cases in the courts regarding sugar scandal but he would continue support to ruling party. About Rana Sanaullah's remarks, he said: "Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, has used condemnable statement."