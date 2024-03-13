Open Menu

Govt To Hold IT Training For Youngsters At District Level

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Govt to hold IT training for youngsters at district level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Science Technology, Khalid Latif Marwat has directed to hold district level information technology (IT) training programs for youngster to improve their capabilities and apprise them about emerging fields of technology.

He said this during his visit to the KP Information Technology board here on Wednesday.

He said that capacity building of youngsters is necessary to prepare them to meet the current challenges.

He also directed the completion of ongoing projects and said that steps would be taken to strengthen the IT sector in KP. Advancement in information technology would also help to control unemployment, the minister added.

The minister also directed to make Information Technology Parks and focus on the new fields of artificial intelligence including quantum computing.

APP/mds/

