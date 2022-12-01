Govt. to respond as per Constitution in case of Punjab, KP assemblies' dissolution: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the incumbent coalition government would respond according to the Constitution in case the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assemblies were dissolved before completion of the term.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the government would review all options in line with the constitutional provisions, if the provincial assemblies were dissolved, which might delay in conduct of elections or participation in elections of both assemblies. "We are not afraid of elections and will participate in it if these are conducted," he added.

The minister said that the coalition parties would use all the available constitutional options to stop the dissolution of the Punjab and KP assemblies. He said that Imran Khan had failed in all his moves to destabilize the country so far and he would also fail in its new political move.

The minister said the PTI has double standards and it should also quit from Senate, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan governments before the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. He demanded that PTI MNAs should tender resignations from National Assembly and vacate the Parliament Lodges, ministers' houses and return the official vehicles.

He said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to succeed in his nefarious design of destabilizing the country, terming him a threat to national unity.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chairman was following the anti-state agenda, adding that Imran Khan was trying to sabotage the peaceful environment of the country for personal gains.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) had caused serious damages to many sectors including the national economy.

The minister said a group led by a crazy person was bent upon creating anarchy in the country and making every effort to destabilize the country. "Economy cannot strengthen when there is political uncertainty in the country. When PTI was in the government, it's agenda was to eliminate Opposition and now they are trying to destabilize the country." He said that political parties always moved ahead through debate on deadlocks and this coalition government had resolved several issues through dialogue despite differences.

Unfortunately, he said the PTI does not believe in it and wanted instability in the country.

About a meeting held to review the overall security situation in the country following a suicide attack in Quetta, the minister said that the government was very much vigilant about all security affairs. He said that the involvement of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in terror activities inside Pakistan should be a matter of concern for Afghanistan and it was dangerous for the regional peace.

The minister said the increase in terror activities was alarming but the situation was not out of control. He asked the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to address it before the Federal government takes the matter in its hands.

The minister said that TTP was being facilitated in Afghanistan but the situation was not out control. The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack was both "alarming and condemnable," he said. The TTP's activities posed threat for regional peace and should also be a cause of concern for Afghanistan, he added.

The minister regretted that the PTI leadership did not allow the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to attend meetings, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, related to law and order. Addressing the Chief Minister KP, he said that certain things were above politics because the state was more important.

The minister also condemned the propaganda about former military head launched by PTI and said that they felt no ashamed on their acts and words uttered against the state institutions.

Answering a question about the recent terrorist attack in Quetta and its responsibility taken by the TTP, Rana Sanaullah reminded that the Afghan government had given assurance and made promise that its soil would not be used against any country, and hoped that the neighboring country would fulfill its promise.

He said that Pakistan's valiant armed forces were capable enough to eliminate the menace of terrorism and subversive activities from the country.