Govt To Take Action Against Private Schools For Not Giving Teachers' Salaries: Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 09:36 PM

Govt to take action against private schools for not giving teachers' salaries: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal government has announced to take strict action against such private sector schools that will not pay salaries to their teachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Federal government has announced to take strict action against such private sector schools that will not pay salaries to their teachers.

In a Tweet on Thursday, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said that the action will be taken against those private schools that will not give salaries to their teachers during the closure of schools till May 31 due to pandemic Coronavirus.

The minister directed the private schools to give regular salaries to their teachers.

Similar advice will also be given to the provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan(GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for taking action against such private educational institutions, he added.

"No dereliction in that regard will be given to those schools that violated the government orders" Shafqat warned.

