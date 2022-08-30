Govt to utilize all funds for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Kayani

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that incumbent government would utilize all funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that incumbent government would utilize all funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

"We are working to assess the loss of life, property and rebuilding houses for the people of flood-hit areas," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said, had already developed a check and balance mechanism regarding utilization of funds.

In reply to a question about increase in petroleum prices, he said that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) would forward the summary to the relevant quarters for change of petroleum prices.

"We should wait for final decision and avoid speculation regarding the petroleum prices," he held.

"The levy and sales tax on petroleum products would be imposed gradually," he said.

He assured that change in the petroleum prices would not affect the poor people.

To a question about opening trade with India, he said, we would follow the policy of foreign office in that regard. He said that minister of finance had made a personal statement about importing vegetables from the neighboring country.

He further said that the final decision for opening temporary trade with the neighboring country would be made after consultation.