Govt Trying Best For Economic Revival: Sanaullah
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The government was trying its best to overcome prevailing crises in addition to ensure economic
revival as early as possible, said Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana
Sanaullah Khan.
Talking to the media after offering Eid prayer here on Wednesday, he said that the elections were the only way to bring about political stability in the country but some element despite joining parliament were not ready to accept the election results.
The coalition government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trying its optimum best to drag the country out of prevailing crises. In this connection, all political parties and leaders should play their dynamic role so that the country could be put again on the road to progress and prosperity, he added.
Earlier, he congratulated the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr and said they should pray for the national solidarity and integrity as well as prosperity of Pakistan.
