Govt trying to offer relief to masses: FM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to offer relief to masses.

He was chairing a meeting of District Coordination Committee held here to review different uplift projects which was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Punjab CM Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPAs Zaheeruddin Alazai, Saleem Labar, Salman Naeem, Wasim Khan Badozai, Qasim Langah, Tariq Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim,and CPO Munir Masood.

The participants of the meeting deliberated pace of work on different schemes and come up with different instructions to facilitate masses.

The foreign minister directed the officials to ensure timely completion of development projects as per vision of the government.

He also directed to evolve an effective plan for improvement in traffic system of the city. He said that consideration was being done to use new building of DHQ hospital for expansion of Kidney Centre. He directed officials to ensure complete transparency in uplift scheme.