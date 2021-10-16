UrduPoint.com

Govt Trying To Offer Relief To Masses: FM

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 05:52 PM

Govt trying to offer relief to masses: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to offer relief to masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to offer relief to masses.

He was chairing a meeting of District Coordination Committee held here to review different uplift projects which was also attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Aamir Dogar, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary on Information Nadeem Qureshi, Special Assistant to the Punjab CM Javed Akhtar Ansari, MPAs Zaheeruddin Alazai, Saleem Labar, Salman Naeem, Wasim Khan Badozai, Qasim Langah, Tariq Abdullah, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim,and CPO Munir Masood.

The participants of the meeting deliberated pace of work on different schemes and come up with different instructions to facilitate masses.

The foreign minister directed the officials to ensure timely completion of development projects as per vision of the government.

He also directed to evolve an effective plan for improvement in traffic system of the city. He said that consideration was being done to use new building of DHQ hospital for expansion of Kidney Centre. He directed officials to ensure complete transparency in uplift scheme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Traffic Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KIIR calls for Youths' vital role for promoting Ka ..

KIIR calls for Youths' vital role for promoting Kashmir cause

3 minutes ago
 SakhaKot Sports Festival concludes

SakhaKot Sports Festival concludes

4 minutes ago
 Ladies Park to provide recreational facilities to ..

Ladies Park to provide recreational facilities to area women: Kamran Bangash

8 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teache ..

French Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty

8 minutes ago
 Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indi ..

Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indian troops

22 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK, toll ..

Indian troops martyr two more youth in IIOJK, toll rises to 4

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.