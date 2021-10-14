Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan card distribution program': Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Cheema Thursday said that government was taking revolutionary steps to modernize agriculture sector with 100% farmers to be benefited under Kissan card distribution programme to get subsidies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on food Security Jamshed Cheema Thursday said that government was taking revolutionary steps to modernize agriculture sector with 100% farmers to be benefited under Kissan card distribution programme to get subsidies.

Talking to ptv news, he said distribution of Kissan cards would be expedited in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by setting up special cells, adding that the PC-1 has been approved for the province of Balochistan.

Iqbal Cheema said that the distribution of Kissan cards would be ensured without any discrimination across Punjab before the month of April next year.

He said that farmers would get clean loans and would be able to get the details of measurement of their land.

While responding to a query, he shed light on other mega projects saying to compensate losses of farmers due to natural calamity and locust infestations, Punjab government has been extending its crop insurance scheme in next 4 district of Punjab, adding, Pak Pattan, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Hafizabad would be the next where 70% of crops would be insured.

In another question about the eligibility of Kissan card, he said small farmers would be able to get Kissan cards, adding that Kissan card a milestone step of government and reforms in agriculture sector will help draw investment in agriculture sector.