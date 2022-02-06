Govt wants to resolve journalists problems, says Barrister Saif

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Khyber Union of Journalists called on Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and discussed in detail matters pertaining to journalists' welfare.

The Special Assistant for Information expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Khyber Union of Journalists at his office. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare of the journalist community. Solving the problems of journalists is the first priority and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself is taking interest in it. "I consider myself a representative of journalists," Barrister Saif said.

Media outlets that provide jobs to more citizens are considering a policy of giving more advertising, he said. The delegation led by Khyber Union President Nasir Hussain included KhUJ General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and senior journalist Asif Nisar.

The delegation briefed the Special Assistant on the issues facing the journalists and discussed various suggestions for their solution.

The delegation of senior journalists also invited Barrister Saif to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet formed after the recent election of the Journalists Union.

On this occasion, Barrister Saif said that he considers himself as the representative of the journalists and is aware of the challenges being faced by the journalist community in performing their professional duties and strives to solve them as soon as possible.

The Special Information Assistant added that the Information Department is considering a policy of giving more advertisements to those agencies which are providing employment to more citizens and journalists.

He said that he always welcomed the positive and constructive criticism of the journalist community as it improves the performance of the government. He hoped that the media would also create awareness among the citizens about the schemes launched by the government for the welfare of the people.