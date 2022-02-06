UrduPoint.com

Govt Wants To Resolve Journalists Problems, Says Barrister Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Govt wants to resolve journalists problems, says Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation of Khyber Union of Journalists called on Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif and discussed in detail matters pertaining to journalists' welfare.

The Special Assistant for Information expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Khyber Union of Journalists at his office. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government was taking steps for the welfare of the journalist community. Solving the problems of journalists is the first priority and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself is taking interest in it. "I consider myself a representative of journalists," Barrister Saif said.

Media outlets that provide jobs to more citizens are considering a policy of giving more advertising, he said. The delegation led by Khyber Union President Nasir Hussain included KhUJ General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and senior journalist Asif Nisar.

The delegation briefed the Special Assistant on the issues facing the journalists and discussed various suggestions for their solution.

The delegation of senior journalists also invited Barrister Saif to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet formed after the recent election of the Journalists Union.

On this occasion, Barrister Saif said that he considers himself as the representative of the journalists and is aware of the challenges being faced by the journalist community in performing their professional duties and strives to solve them as soon as possible.

The Special Information Assistant added that the Information Department is considering a policy of giving more advertisements to those agencies which are providing employment to more citizens and journalists.

He said that he always welcomed the positive and constructive criticism of the journalist community as it improves the performance of the government. He hoped that the media would also create awareness among the citizens about the schemes launched by the government for the welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Election Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Muhammad Ali Media Government Cabinet Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

3 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

12 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

12 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

12 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>