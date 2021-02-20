UrduPoint.com
Govt Working For Equal Uplift Of All Sectors, Says Dr Akhtar Malik

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Saturday said that our educational institutions were playing vital role in character building of students along with promotion of education.

He said that provision of resources was being ensured to meet the needs of educational institutions.

Provincial minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at government boys degree college Makhdoom Rasheed here on Saturday.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that every sector of this belt was ignored intentionally in past but Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) led government was working with comprehensive strategy for equal development of all sectors.

He said that educational institutions were being shifted on solar energy which would help to reduce expenditures while these saved resources will be utilized for provision of basic facilities into the educational institutions now.

Dr Akhtar said that the resources of this belt could not be spent on another place now.

The minister also announced Rs 100 million for solar system, water filtration plant and in connection with furniture at government girls and boys degree college Makhdoom Rasheed.

Later, he planted a sapling and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

