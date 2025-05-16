Govt's Hajj Package Offers Maximum Comfort At Affordable Price: DG Says
Published May 16, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Director General (DG) of Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro said on Friday that the government has expressed unwavering commitment to prioritize intending pilgrims' comfort, safety and spiritual fulfilment while maintaining the highest standards of service excellence this year.
The DG talking to Radio Pakistan said the government Hajj Scheme for 88,380 pilgrims is being elevated to unprecedented heights to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching pilgrimage. Highlighting the key initiatives, he mentioned that the scheme offers the lowest-cost Hajj package globally.
Pilgrims now have the option to choose between single, double, or triple-bed rooms at an additional cost, while family rooms are provided free of charge wherever possible, the DG added.
Accommodations are allocated based on pilgrim profiling to ensure optimal convenience, considering the non-uniform nature of buildings in Makkah.
Standardized luggage, designed for easy identification, has been provided to all pilgrims, he said, highlighting the introduction of air-conditioned tents with gypsum board partitions and sofa beds in Mina.
For transportation in Mashair, 73% of pilgrims will use trains, while 27% will use buses. All pilgrims will be housed in Madina Markazia, enjoying premium transportation and catering services in both holy cities, he said.
A robust healthcare network, in collaboration with Saudi German Hospital and other leading medical institutions, ensures 24/7 emergency care, he added.
A dedicated team of almost 1,800 welfare personnel, working with Service Provider Company Al Rajhi, will assist pilgrims throughout their journey, he further said.
The DG emphasized that these innovative measures demonstrate a strong commitment to facilitating Hajj with maximum convenience at minimal cost.
