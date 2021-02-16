UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GPKSC Urges Pak-Kashmir Diaspora To Apprise EU Envoy With IIOJK Situation

Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

GPKSC urges Pak-Kashmir Diaspora to apprise EU Envoy with IIOJK situation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) : Feb 16 (APP):Global Pakistan-Kashmir Supreme Council (GPKSC), a United Kingdom based organization Tuesday called upon the Pakistani/Kashmiri Diaspora community to apprise European Parliamentary (EU) delegation with the real picture of human rights atrocities in IIOJK.

The EU Parliamentary delegation is due to visit the IIOJK on February 17, reportedly on the invitation of Indian government.

Talking to journalists he said the GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan, currently on official visit of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said ''India is spearheading the fake picture of the bleeding vale of Kashmir against the reality to mislead the world of the current Kashmir situation in disputed IIOJK territory.

He continued that New Delhi was trying to befool the International community through false assertion that they have lifted the lockdown from the Muslim-majority occupied valley – now the largest prison of the world.

Khan underlined that the IIOJK was giving picture of an open prison since the lock down since August 05, 2019 to indefinite period.

"Kashmiris blood-riddled hands of the occupational armed forces of India will receive the EU Parliamentary delegates with their prevailing sinister approach of misguiding them of the true Kashmir situation where the people of the State were struggling for theri just cause", Raja Sikander Khan said.

A 20 member European envoy delegation is scheduled to reach Srinagar on two-day visit to IIOJ&K on 17th February to assess the current situation in the strife-torn disputed Indian occupied State, says a report reaching here on Tuesday from across the Line of Control.

The envoys represent over 20 countries, including France, Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Italy and the Netherlands.

More Stories From Pakistan

