Growers Call For Releasing Water In Canals

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 01:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Growers appealed to authorities for taking notice of the canals' blockade causing the wheat crops and mango orchards to dry and damaged without water over time.

They called for immediately releasing water in canals to mitigate their suffering as not being able to cultivate better crops smoothly and on time.

Locals including Liaquat Arain, Nawab Farid Khan, Shehbaz Khan Sherwani, Ghazanfar Bhatti, Saeed Gusora, Rana Usman and several other owners of mango orchards told APP that the shortage of the canal water is having negative effects on the mango orchards.

They said there has been no water in the two canals of Muzaffargarh for the last six months at least.

They said some mango plants are being attacked by the disease by dint of acute water shortage in increasing summer heat. And now, they said, the leaves' colour started turning from green to yellow. It used to impact drastically on mangoes' production especially and finally economy of the framers.

Referring to the current predictions of the meteorological department, they feared that storms and stormy rains could have substantial effects on mango crops in the near future.

