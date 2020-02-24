Guards Held For Manhandling Traffic Constable In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 10:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Two guards of a private security company were arrested by Bahadurabad police on their alleged assault and later injuring a traffic police constable during traffic management at Shahra-e-Faisal here on Monday.
The guards reportedly beaten the traffic police man namely Shahid and injuring him, who was shifted to a nearby hospital, The police apprehended both the guards immediate after the incident, said a spokesman of Traffic police Karachi.
The police have registered FIR and further investigation isunderway.