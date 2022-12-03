UrduPoint.com

Gul-e-Daudi Exhibition Kicks Off At Jilani Park

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gul-e-Daudi exhibition kicks off at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The annual Chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Daudi) exhibition, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), kicked off at Jilani Park here on Saturday.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed inaugurated the week-long exhibition, started from Dec 3.

Director Headquarters Tariq Shahzad, Director Admin Syed Musa, Director Jilani Park Jaleel Ahmad and Spokesperson Hassan-ul-Haq were also present.

The chairman said the exhibition would provide best entertainment to citizens and promote healthy activities.

He said the city parks were being improved and Clean and Green Punjab vision was being implemented.

Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan said that more than 100 varieties of chrysanthemums had been put on display at the show, adding that through the flower exhibition, Lahore was truly represented as city of gardens and flowers. Families should come to the show, he appealed.

He informed that PHA had planned plantation of more than 500,000 saplings and trees in the provincial capital during the current year.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab From Best

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

1 hour ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

1 hour ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

3 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

3 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

6 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.