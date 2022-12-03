Gul-e-Daudi exhibition kicks off at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The annual Chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Daudi) exhibition, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), kicked off at Jilani Park here on Saturday.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed inaugurated the week-long exhibition, started from Dec 3.

Director Headquarters Tariq Shahzad, Director Admin Syed Musa, Director Jilani Park Jaleel Ahmad and Spokesperson Hassan-ul-Haq were also present.

The chairman said the exhibition would provide best entertainment to citizens and promote healthy activities.

He said the city parks were being improved and Clean and Green Punjab vision was being implemented.

Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan said that more than 100 varieties of chrysanthemums had been put on display at the show, adding that through the flower exhibition, Lahore was truly represented as city of gardens and flowers. Families should come to the show, he appealed.

He informed that PHA had planned plantation of more than 500,000 saplings and trees in the provincial capital during the current year.