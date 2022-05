KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday forecast very hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust raising/gusty winds are likely to prevail in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad.

Mostly, very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.