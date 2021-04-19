UrduPoint.com
Gwadar Land Scam: Reference Against Revenue Officers Filed

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 02:55 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Monday filed a reference against 15 persons including five Tehsildars for tampering with revenue record and illegal sale of government land in Gwadar district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Monday filed a reference against 15 persons including five Tehsildars for tampering with revenue record and illegal sale of government land in Gwadar district.

An investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan into government land scam of Gwadar's Mouza Ankara North revealed that current Tehsildar Gwadar Buhair Dashti and former Tehsildars including Tariq Gachki, Nisar Ahmad Gurgej, Noor Bizenjo, Nazir Bizenjo's Qanoongo Abdul Razzaq, Gardawar Sed Khudadadshah, Patwari Javed Ali, Asoomi by tampering with official records, sold 844 acres of land to private individuals, said a NAB Balochistan press release.

The illegal sale of government land caused a loss of Rs214 million to the national exchequer.

The NAB Balochistan after completing investigation into the irreparable damage to the national exchequer filed the reference.

