Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Hajj 2026 applications open August 4: No age cap, first-come-first-served policy announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the commencement of Hajj 2026 applications, with the collection of dues starting from Monday, August 4.

According to the ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, prospective pilgrims can submit their applications through designated banks and the official online portal. The registration process will follow a "first-come, first-served" policy for already registered applicants, who will be required to deposit their first installment between August 4 and 9, he added.

Umar said subject to seat availability, new applicants will be allowed to apply from August 11 to 16. However, he said the collection of Hajj dues will be halted as soon as all available seats are filled.

He mentioned that the Hajj 2026 package is expected to cost between Rs 1.15 million and 1.25 million, which includes the mandatory sacrificial offering (Dam-e-Shukr). He said the second installment will be collected starting November 1.

Umar said in a significant policy shift, the previous age cap and restriction on performing Hajj multiple times have been removed, broadening accessibility for aspiring pilgrims.

However, the spokesperson clarified that children born after March 1, 2014, will not be eligible to apply for Hajj. He urged all interested pilgrims to act swiftly and complete their application procedures within the announced timeframes to secure their seats for Hajj 2026.

