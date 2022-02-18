Haleem advises PPP to address concerns, problems of people of Sindh before long march

UrduPoint.com

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, advised Pakistan Peoples Party to focus on addressing concerns and problems of people of Sindh before holding long march against federal government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, advised Pakistan Peoples Party to focus on addressing concerns and problems of people of Sindh before holding long march against Federal government.

Haleem Adil Sheikh in a statement issued here on Friday said that after failure of Tractor Rally and Mahengai March PPP is going to hold a long march from February 27 but it would meet the same fate as real face of Zardari mafia- that was involved in killing of innocent people of Bhand community and harassment and violence against daughters of Sindh- has been exposed before the people.

Haleem Adil Sheikh stressed that Bilawal Zardari at beginning of the march from Mazar-e-Quaid must let the people know why the daughters of Sindh were killed in educational institutes of the province and those criminal acts were presented as cases of suicides? In year 2022 law and order situation has deteriorated so drastically that acts of molestation were being committed by outlaws after breaking into houses, he noted saying that another journalist was killed today in Karachi while resisting a robbery so Bilawal Zardari should also answer "Why is the law and order situation become so horrific? People of Sindh also wanted to ask Bilawal Zardari that why Sindh has been infected with AIDS, people have been bitten by dogs, where did Rs.

8900 billion received from the federal government in 14 years spent and why were cities of Sindh turned into 'guteristan' despite having so much money available with them? The opposition leader in Sindh said that PTI will start a province wide long march against thieves of Sindh on February 26 from Ghotki to Karachi. Foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi and other PTI leaders will participate in the march and will tell the people how the PPP mafia has sucked the blood of the people of Sindh, He added.

